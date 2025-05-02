Green Day News: Hollywood Walk of Fame, Potential ‘American Idiot’ Film

Green Day, fresh off of their headlining stint at Coachella, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday (May 1).



Among those who spoke at the event were actor Ryan Reynolds and Rob Cavallo, who has produced several Green Day albums, including Dookie and American Idiot.



The entire band delivered remarks before the unveiling of their star, but Billie Joe Armstrong saying, "This is for my mom. This is like my mom's Super Bowl right now." He also humorously noted about the event, "[It's] kind of like being at your own funeral."



Per the Hollywood Walk of Fame's website, Green Day's star is the 2,810th star on the popular tourist attraction. The band's star can be found near the Amoeba Music at 6212 Hollywood Boulevard.



The entire Walk of Fame ceremony can be viewed below.



In other Green Day/Hollywood-type news: Armstrong spoke to Variety in the lead-up to the band's Walk of Fame ceremony and discussed a film adaptation of the American Idiot musical, which had a successful Broadway run of over 400 performances.



While a film was in the works at one point, Armstrong said those plans "never panned out." He added, "I’m sure something is gonna happen. The musical did so well and they’ve done it in Australia, Italy, Germany, England … It’s traveled so well. Eventually it’s going to happen, I would think."



Despite the American Idiot musical film failing to launch (so far), there is another Green Day filled currently in the works. News first broke about the Green Day movie, New Years Rev, in February. The film is about three young musicians who go on a road trip in their van to Los Angeles, where they believe they're opening for Green Day during a New Year's Eve gig.