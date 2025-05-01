Contests
LISTEN LIVE

The Pretty Reckless Set the Stage on Fire in Detroit

Opening for AC/DC is no small task — but The Pretty Reckless didn’t just hold their own at Ford Field… they owned it. Taylor Momsen stalked the stage with fearless…

Matt Christopherson
Taylor Momsen singing with hair flying while Mark Damon plays bass.

Taylor Momsen’s hair takes flight as the band kicks into overdrive.

Will Spurrier

Opening for AC/DC is no small task — but The Pretty Reckless didn’t just hold their own at Ford Field… they owned it.

Taylor Momsen stalked the stage with fearless energy and gothic glam, her voice cutting through the venue like a razor. From the defiant Death by Rock and Roll to the crowd-chanting power of Heaven Knows, the band ripped through a tight 9-song set that hit with both style and swagger.

Clad in black leather and bathed in smoke and violet light, Pretty Reckless delivered a moody, heavy performance that blended raw emotion with explosive riffs. Ben Phillips kept the guitar work sharp and soaring, while Mark Damon and Jamie Perkins locked down the low end with a gritty groove.

Setlist standouts:

  • Make Me Wanna Die and Going to Hell brought the early fire
  • Only Love Can Save Me Now hit with haunting beauty
  • Take Me Down closed it out with swagger and stomp

They didn’t just warm up the crowd — they lit the fuse. Detroit was ready to explode before AC/DC even took the stage.

🎶 Scroll through the Pretty Reckless photo gallery below for killer shots from the opening set.

Mark Damon of The Pretty Reckless playing bass on stage in a black leather jacket.
Bassist Mark Damon keeps it low and heavy during Pretty Reckless’ opening set.
Mark Damon stands with bass guitar against blue backlighting and fog.
Mark Damon holds his ground in the haze — all tone, all presence.
Taylor Momsen holding a mic and raising her hand under blue lighting.
With a quiet gesture and commanding presence, Taylor Momsen sets the tone.
Taylor Momsen singing with eyes closed, hand on forehead under moody blue lights.
Taylor channels the raw emotion that defines Pretty Reckless’ live energy.
Taylor Momsen bending backward holding the mic, hair flying under blue light.
A whip of hair and a blast of energy — Taylor lets loose mid-performance.
Ben Phillips of The Pretty Reckless playing electric guitar in dark lighting.
Guitarist Ben Phillips delivers riffs with surgical focus and gritty tone.
Taylor Momsen leans back-to-back with Mark Damon while singing.
Taylor and Mark Damon share a moment of synchronized intensity on stage.
Taylor Momsen singing with hair flying while Mark Damon plays bass.
Taylor Momsen’s hair takes flight as the band kicks into overdrive.
Taylor Momsen crouched on stage under red light, microphone in hand.
Taylor drops low and screams loud — leaving it all on the stage.
Taylor Momsen raising her arm while singing in front of red and blue lights.
With fire in her voice and wind in her hair, Taylor Momsen electrifies Ford Field.
Taylor Momsen leans back-to-back with Ben Phillips while singing and he plays guitar.
Taylor Momsen and guitarist Ben Phillips hit a synchronized groove — full tilt, no filter.
Taylor Momsen singing under purple stage lights with a deep, emotional expression.
Bathed in violet glow, Taylor pours emotion into every lyric.
Wide view of The Pretty Reckless on stage, lit by purple lights with Taylor Momsen at center mic.
A wide shot captures the band under moody lights as Pretty Reckless opens the night in style.
Will Spurrier; Will Spurrier; Will Spurrier; Will Spurrier; Will Spurrier; Will Spurrier; Will Spurrier; Will Spurrier; Will Spurrier; Will Spurrier; Will Spurrier; Will Spurrier; Will Spurrier
The Pretty Reckless
Matt ChristophersonEditor
Matt’s been in the media game his whole life. He kicked things off at WOVI, his high school station in Novi, MI, then hit the airwaves at Impact 89FM while at Michigan State. But after realizing he didn’t quite have the voice for radio, he made the jump to TV—spending 23 years working for CBS, FOX, and NEWSnet. Now, he’s come full circle, back in radio as Detroit’s Digital Program Director, making noise behind the scenes and keeping things running strong online.
Related Stories
Jack Black Shares What He Does to Get Out of a Music-Listening Slump
MusicJack Black Shares What He Does to Get Out of a Music-Listening SlumpErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Bill Hader Recalls Time When David Lee Roth Pitched a Movie Idea to ‘South Park’ Writers
MusicBill Hader Recalls Time When David Lee Roth Pitched a Movie Idea to ‘South Park’ WritersErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Angus Young performing on stage in front of Power Up Tour sign, red lighting.
MusicAC/DC Electrifies Detroit at Ford Field with Power Up TourMatt Christopherson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect