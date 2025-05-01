The Pretty Reckless Set the Stage on Fire in Detroit
Opening for AC/DC is no small task — but The Pretty Reckless didn’t just hold their own at Ford Field… they owned it.
Taylor Momsen stalked the stage with fearless energy and gothic glam, her voice cutting through the venue like a razor. From the defiant Death by Rock and Roll to the crowd-chanting power of Heaven Knows, the band ripped through a tight 9-song set that hit with both style and swagger.
Clad in black leather and bathed in smoke and violet light, Pretty Reckless delivered a moody, heavy performance that blended raw emotion with explosive riffs. Ben Phillips kept the guitar work sharp and soaring, while Mark Damon and Jamie Perkins locked down the low end with a gritty groove.
Setlist standouts:
- Make Me Wanna Die and Going to Hell brought the early fire
- Only Love Can Save Me Now hit with haunting beauty
- Take Me Down closed it out with swagger and stomp
They didn’t just warm up the crowd — they lit the fuse. Detroit was ready to explode before AC/DC even took the stage.
🎶 Scroll through the Pretty Reckless photo gallery below for killer shots from the opening set.