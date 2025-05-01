Music Industry Documentary Follows Promoter Ron Delsener’s 60-Year Concert Journey

Ron Delsener Presents will hit select theaters May 30, showing how the 86-year-old shaped New York's music scene. The film brings together talks with rock giants who worked with the famed promoter, including Bruce Springsteen, Billy Joel, Paul Simon, Patti Smith, and more. It combines biography and history to showcase Delsener's most impactful moments and stories.

According to Ultimate Classic Rock, in the SPIN trailer, Paul Simon said, "Ron Delsener was ubiquitous, and New York was his town."

Director Jake Sumner captures many watershed moments in music, from The Beatles' packed show at Forest Hills Tennis Stadium in 1964 to the unforgettable Simon & Garfunkel reunion that lit up Central Park. He shows how Ron Delsener transformed live music into a multibillion-dollar industry.

Many stars fill the screen with their stories. Jon Bon Jovi, Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Bette Midler, Patti Smith, and Art Garfunkel share their takes. This documentary also includes clips from the late Jimmy Buffett and vintage shots of Cher and Tina Turner. RadicalMedia produced it.

Before stepping back in 2022, Delsener opened his vault for the project. Yellowed contracts, never-seen footage, and old Village Voice show ads that paint a picture of music's golden age were inside.

Money Mark, who made his name with the Beastie Boys, wrote fresh music for the film. Through it all, we see how one man turned small club shows into arena-filling spectacles that changed music forever.