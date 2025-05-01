Contests
Mirador: Win Tickets To This SOLD OUT Show

Mirador, featuring Jake Kiszka of Greta Van Fleet, will be at Saint Andrew’s Hall on Saturday, May 17…and this show is SOLD OUT!!  But The Riff still has your shot…

Mirador, featuring Jake Kiszka of Greta Van Fleet, will be at Saint Andrew’s Hall on Saturday, May 17…and this show is SOLD OUT!!  But The Riff still has your shot to get in.

Be listening for the chance to win tickets, and below is a bonus shot to see Mirador for their first show at St. Andrews!

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 3:30pm, May 1 and 11:59pm, May 14, by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form.  Station will randomly select winner(s) on May 15, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to Mirador on May 17.  A maximum of Five (5) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway.  A minimum of Two (2) prize to be awarded through online giveaway.  You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Doug WarnerWeb Designer
