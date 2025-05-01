Fozzy: Win With The Riff

FOZZY

May 12 | District 142

Click here for tickets



Fozzy is coming to rock downriver when they hit the stage at District 142 on May 12. Tickets for this show are still available…You can use Promo Code “WRIF” to grab tickets starting at only $20!!

Plus we want to hook you up to go for free. Below you can enter to win tickets to see Fozzy rock downtown Wyandotte on May 12!

ENTER FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN