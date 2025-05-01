AC/DC Electrifies Detroit at Ford Field with Power Up Tour

It’s official — AC/DC is back, and Detroit got the full voltage. On April 30, the legends stormed Ford Field as part of their Power Up Tour, unleashing a thunderous 21-song set that felt like a masterclass in hard rock.

From the opening riffs of If You Want Blood (You’ve Got It) to the cannon-blasting finale of For Those About to Rock (We Salute You), every song hit like a punch to the gut in the best way possible. Brian Johnson commanded the crowd like a man possessed, while Angus Young — decked out in his signature schoolboy gear — shredded, duckwalked, and dominated every square inch of the stage.

The setlist was packed with classics — Back in Black, Highway to Hell, Hells Bells — and sprinkled with newer cuts like Shot in the Dark and Demon Fire, proving the band can still crank out fresh riffs without missing a beat.

Detroit fans? Loud as ever. The crowd lit up Ford Field with energy that matched the amps — fists in the air, devil horns on heads, and thousands singing every word.

Highlights included:

Thunderstruck bringing literal chills

High Voltage deep-cut surprise

That epic encore: T.N.T. into For Those About to Rock — with the cannons, of course

Check out the full photo gallery from the night below and relive the madness.