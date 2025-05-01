AC/DC Electrifies Detroit at Ford Field with Power Up Tour

Contests
It’s official — AC/DC is back, and Detroit got the full voltage. On April 30, the legends stormed Ford Field as part of their Power Up Tour, unleashing a thunderous 21-song set that felt like a masterclass in hard rock.

From the opening riffs of If You Want Blood (You’ve Got It) to the cannon-blasting finale of For Those About to Rock (We Salute You), every song hit like a punch to the gut in the best way possible. Brian Johnson commanded the crowd like a man possessed, while Angus Young — decked out in his signature schoolboy gear — shredded, duckwalked, and dominated every square inch of the stage.

The setlist was packed with classics — Back in Black, Highway to Hell, Hells Bells — and sprinkled with newer cuts like Shot in the Dark and Demon Fire, proving the band can still crank out fresh riffs without missing a beat.

Detroit fans? Loud as ever. The crowd lit up Ford Field with energy that matched the amps — fists in the air, devil horns on heads, and thousands singing every word.

Highlights included:

  • Thunderstruck bringing literal chills
  • High Voltage deep-cut surprise
  • That epic encore: T.N.T. into For Those About to Rock — with the cannons, of course

Check out the full photo gallery from the night below and relive the madness.

Wide shot of AC/DC fans inside Ford Field before the concert, with the stadium screen lit up.
Packed with anticipation, AC/DC fans fill Ford Field ahead of the Power Up Tour kickoff.
AC/DC fans in the front row wearing merch and red devil horn headbands.
Devil horns and big grins — fans in the front row were ready to rock.
Fans raise fists and devil horns during the AC/DC Power Up Tour in Detroit.
The crowd brought the fire and the fists — and Ford Field was electric.
Woman in AC/DC horns posing near the stage with Power Up Tour screen behind her.
A fan flashes the horns in front of the massive Power Up Tour stage setup.
Angus Young playing guitar in his schoolboy outfit under bright stage lights.
Angus Young lit up Ford Field with a legendary solo and signature swagger.
AC/DC performing on stage with giant “PWR UP TOUR” sign and stage lights.
AC/DC kicked off their set in full force — loud, heavy, and right on the money.
Brian Johnson performing under red lights in front of AC/DC tour banner.
Under a sea of red lights, Brian Johnson brought the thunder to Detroit.
Brian Johnson singing powerfully during an intense moment on stage.
Brian Johnson left it all on stage — grit, growl, and greatness.
Angus Young mid-performance with guitar, lit dramatically at Ford Field.
Angus Young brought the riffs, the solos, and the attitude.
Back view of Angus Young playing to a massive crowd inside Ford Field.
Angus faces the sea of fans — one guitar, thousands of fists in the air.
Brian Johnson singing to the crowd with his arm outstretched at Ford Field.
Brian Johnson steps to the edge of the stage, rallying the Detroit faithful.
Black and white photo of passionate AC/DC fans singing and raising hands.
Pure rock energy captured in black and white — fans losing it in the pit.
Angus Young performing on stage in front of Power Up Tour sign, red lighting.
AC/DC under a wall of lights — Angus rips a solo, backlit by blazing red.
Brian Johnson standing with his back to the audience, spotlight overhead.
Brian Johnson under the lights, taking in the roaring Detroit crowd.
Brian Johnson performing in front of large AC/DC backdrop on stage.
With the AC/DC logo glowing behind him, Brian Johnson flashes a grin.
AC/DC drummer, bassist, and Angus Young performing on stage.
The rhythm section in full force — keeping it tight while Angus runs wild.
Close-up of Brian Johnson mid-shout with intense emotion.
Brian Johnson delivers raw vocals and pure power at the mic.
Close-up of Angus Young playing guitar with serious expression.
Angus Young, focused and fierce during a fan-favorite solo.
Stevie Young playing guitar in front of Marshall amps on stage.
Stevie Young holds down the rhythm with classic tone and Marshall stacks behind him.
Angus Young walking solo across lit platform with spotlight on him.
Angus takes the long walk down the stage catwalk, spotlight blazing.
Close-up of Brian Johnson yelling with one arm raised during AC/DC concert.
Brian Johnson raises a fist to the sky mid-shout — Detroit roared back.
Brian Johnson pointing upward on stage under a dramatic light flare.
Spotlight on Brian — all eyes and ears locked in on the frontman.
Brian Johnson shrugging and gesturing while speaking on stage.
Brian gets animated with the crowd, throwing a little attitude and a grin.
Stevie Young singing and playing guitar in front of Marshall amps.
Stevie Young keeping the rhythm steady with the classic AC/DC crunch.
Brian Johnson and Angus Young performing together during AC/DC set.
Brian and Angus side by side — two titans, one thunderous stage.
Chris Chaney of AC/DC playing bass and singing during the Power Up Tour stop in Detroit.
Touring bassist Chris Chaney powers through the set with laser focus and muscle.
Brian Johnson smiling mid-performance under blue stage lighting.
Smiling, sweating, and still sprinting across the stage like it’s 1985.
Brian Johnson pointing to the audience as Angus Young plays guitar in background.
Brian points to the fans as Angus lights up the solo — rock and roll connection.
Brian Johnson delivering the final vocal punch on stage at Ford Field.
One last belt before the lights went down — AC/DC left it all on stage.
Matt ChristophersonEditor
Matt’s been in the media game his whole life. He kicked things off at WOVI, his high school station in Novi, MI, then hit the airwaves at Impact 89FM while at Michigan State. But after realizing he didn’t quite have the voice for radio, he made the jump to TV—spending 23 years working for CBS, FOX, and NEWSnet. Now, he’s come full circle, back in radio as Detroit’s Digital Program Director, making noise behind the scenes and keeping things running strong online.
