AC/DC Electrifies Detroit at Ford Field with Power Up Tour

It’s official — AC/DC is back, and Detroit got the full voltage. On April 30, the legends stormed Ford Field as part of their Power Up Tour, unleashing a thunderous 21-song set that felt like a masterclass in hard rock.
From the opening riffs of If You Want Blood (You’ve Got It) to the cannon-blasting finale of For Those About to Rock (We Salute You), every song hit like a punch to the gut in the best way possible. Brian Johnson commanded the crowd like a man possessed, while Angus Young — decked out in his signature schoolboy gear — shredded, duckwalked, and dominated every square inch of the stage.
The setlist was packed with classics — Back in Black, Highway to Hell, Hells Bells — and sprinkled with newer cuts like Shot in the Dark and Demon Fire, proving the band can still crank out fresh riffs without missing a beat.
Detroit fans? Loud as ever. The crowd lit up Ford Field with energy that matched the amps — fists in the air, devil horns on heads, and thousands singing every word.
- Thunderstruck bringing literal chills
- High Voltage deep-cut surprise
- That epic encore: T.N.T. into For Those About to Rock — with the cannons, of course
Check out the full photo gallery from the night below and relive the madness.
Packed with anticipation, AC/DC fans fill Ford Field ahead of the Power Up Tour kickoff. Devil horns and big grins — fans in the front row were ready to rock. The crowd brought the fire and the fists — and Ford Field was electric. A fan flashes the horns in front of the massive Power Up Tour stage setup. Angus Young lit up Ford Field with a legendary solo and signature swagger. AC/DC kicked off their set in full force — loud, heavy, and right on the money. Under a sea of red lights, Brian Johnson brought the thunder to Detroit. Brian Johnson left it all on stage — grit, growl, and greatness. Angus Young brought the riffs, the solos, and the attitude. Angus faces the sea of fans — one guitar, thousands of fists in the air. Brian Johnson steps to the edge of the stage, rallying the Detroit faithful. Pure rock energy captured in black and white — fans losing it in the pit. AC/DC under a wall of lights — Angus rips a solo, backlit by blazing red. Brian Johnson under the lights, taking in the roaring Detroit crowd. With the AC/DC logo glowing behind him, Brian Johnson flashes a grin. The rhythm section in full force — keeping it tight while Angus runs wild. Brian Johnson delivers raw vocals and pure power at the mic. Angus Young, focused and fierce during a fan-favorite solo. Stevie Young holds down the rhythm with classic tone and Marshall stacks behind him. Angus takes the long walk down the stage catwalk, spotlight blazing. Brian Johnson raises a fist to the sky mid-shout — Detroit roared back. Spotlight on Brian — all eyes and ears locked in on the frontman. Brian gets animated with the crowd, throwing a little attitude and a grin. Stevie Young keeping the rhythm steady with the classic AC/DC crunch. Brian and Angus side by side — two titans, one thunderous stage. Touring bassist Chris Chaney powers through the set with laser focus and muscle. Smiling, sweating, and still sprinting across the stage like it's 1985. Brian points to the fans as Angus lights up the solo — rock and roll connection. One last belt before the lights went down — AC/DC left it all on stage.
Matt’s been in the media game his whole life. He kicked things off at WOVI, his high school station in Novi, MI, then hit the airwaves at Impact 89FM while at Michigan State. But after realizing he didn’t quite have the voice for radio, he made the jump to TV—spending 23 years working for CBS, FOX, and NEWSnet. Now, he’s come full circle, back in radio as Detroit’s Digital Program Director, making noise behind the scenes and keeping things running strong online.