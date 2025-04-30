Win or Lose The Pistons Have Arrived

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 29: Jalen Duren #0 of the Detroit Pistons shoots against Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the New York Knicks during the first quarter in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on April 29, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The Detroit Pistons have certainly been handed the short end of the stick on a few different occasions during the playoff series against the New York Knicks. I usually don’t like to entertain conspiracies or the “it’s rigged” mindset. What has transpired in the Piston's first playoff series in nearly a decade is frustrating to see from the National Basketball Association.

The Pistons, by no means, played flawlessly in the series against the Knicks. However, there is a pretty clear message sent by the officiating throughout the series. That message was, “The Pistons have not earned the league’s respect.” Clearly, the NBA now considers Jalen Brunson a superstar in the NBA because he receives every 50-50 call, and the Knicks majorly benefited from it.

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) DETROIT, MICHIGAN - APRIL 27: Malik Beasley #5 of the Detroit Pistons reacts in Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Little Caesars Arena on April 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Pistons are Not the NBA's Darlings

Another example of the Pistons getting screwed was at the end of Game 3 when Jalen Brunson was not called for an obvious backcourt violation in the final seconds of the game. Ultimately, the Pistons couldn’t execute late, but this call was egregious, and all we got as an explanation was that “his momentum carried him” into the backcourt…

Skipping ahead to game 4, Cade Cunningham missed a mid-range shot with under 15 seconds left in the game. At the buzzer, Knicks Forward Josh Hart blatantly fouled Tim Hardaway on a game-winning three-point attempt. Hart not only used more than marginal contact, but he also impeded Hardaway’s landing space. This has been an extremely strict rule in the NBA’s guidelines for determining fouls for several years now.

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) DETROIT, MICHIGAN - APRIL 27: Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff of the Detroit Pistons reacts in Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Little Caesars Arena on April 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Detroit on The Rise

Conveniently, the officials did not call an obvious foul when a team with a top 5 market in the league was playing. The Pistons are the reason for all of this. The reason the league is unfavorable to them is that they are now a legitimate threat. The Pistons are not flashy, but they play extremely tough and physical defense. The NBA has never liked that from the Detroit Pistons. Going forward, this team will be a force as they continue to develop their core and add to their roster. You can’t triple your win total without doing something right.

Cade Cunningham has put the league on notice with his first appearance in the NBA playoffs. He has officially ascended to a superstar in this league. The Pistons have not had a player of Cunningham’s ability since Isiah Thomas and perhaps Grant Hill. His leadership, scoring prowess, and mental toughness will take this team to great places. While no rings will be won in 2025, the Detroit Pistons have an auspicious future, and this is only the beginning.