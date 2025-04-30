Tigers Are A Top 5 AL Team

HOUSTON, TEXAS – APRIL 29: Kerry Carpenter #30 of the Detroit Tigers is congratulated after hitting a home run in the first inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on April 29, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

The Detroit Tigers are off to a roaring start to the 2025 Major League Baseball Season. With 18 wins in their first 29 games, not many fans expected the team to be seven games above 500 to start the year. A big reason for the Tigers' explosive start is their quality starting pitching.

Jackson Jobe, Casey Mize, Tarik Skubal, and Jack Flaherty all boast a sub 3.00 ERA through the first 29 games. The pitching staff was the catalyst for last season’s miracle run into the postseason. While last year the team dabbled in “pitching chaos”, this season the team has 5 healthy starting pitchers with 4 dominating the opposition.

Critical of 2024 Offseason

This team did not seem likely to start the year off on a hot streak. With some rather lackluster signings in the offseason. Including a frustrating swing and a miss on All-Star 3rd baseman Alex Bregman. The team did resign starting pitcher Jack Flaherty after trading him away at the deadline last season. While not a bad deal, this, too, seemed underwhelming as we had Flaherty and let him go for underwhelming compensation.

(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 29: Reese Olson #45 of the Detroit Tigers pitches in the first inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on April 29, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

However, Scott Harris and the Tigers have proved us wrong on everything so far. The team has excelled, showing that their pitching is Elite, and their offense is average but leaning towards above average. This team is demonstrating that it belongs in the conversation about the best MLB teams. Although very early in the season, fans can expect this team to be in the playoffs by October.

Whether Scott Harris likes it or not, that is the fair expectation for this team. After the Tigers proved the magic of last season, they belong in the playoffs. The team is a few pieces away from a World Series ring, but they can do damage in the postseason. Our Tigers are among the best teams in the American League.

Tigers May Have Struck Oil

The Tigers may have finally found a resurgence in Javier Baez at long last. Only time will tell if his hitting holds steady, though. Guys like Spencer Torkelson, Kerry Carpenter, and Riley Green will need to have good seasons on the offensive side for this team to do great things again—many things have gone right to undo the previous regime.