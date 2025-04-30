Things To Do in Detroit This Weekend: May 2-May 4
The first weekend of May in Detroit, Michigan, offers an array of events, from farmers market season openers to taco and tequila celebrations. Notable events in the metro area this weekend include the Market Opening Day at the Farmington Farmers Market, the Official Detroit Tacos and Tequila Bar Crawl, and the Royal Oak Tequila Fest. You'll also find live music and wine-tasting events across the region.
The Farmington Farmers Market Opening Day
- What: The Farmington Farmers Market Opening Day
- When: Saturday, May 3, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Where: Sundquist Pavilion, 33113 Grand River Ave., Farmington
- Cost: Free admission — vendors will have items for purchase
The Farmington Farmers Market kicks off its 32nd season on Saturday, May 3, at the Sundquist Pavilion in downtown Farmington. Open every Saturday through Nov. 1, the market features fresh, locally sourced produce, artisanal goods, and live music, fostering a vibrant community atmosphere. Visitors can enjoy a variety of food vendors, handcrafted items, and family-friendly activities while supporting Michigan farmers and artisans.
Official Detroit Tacos and Tequila Bar Crawl
- What: Official Detroit Tacos and Tequila Bar Crawl
- When: Saturday, May 3, 2025, from 3 to 10 p.m.
- Where: Various venues, including Exodos Rooftop, 529 Monroe St., Detroit
- Cost: $20
Celebrate Cinco De Mayo in style at the Official Detroit Tacos and Tequila Bar Crawl . Join 100s of taco and tequila lovers for a day packed with exclusive drink specials, discounted food, DJs, and rooftop vibes across Detroit's best bars and nightclubs. Score waived cover charges, themed cocktails, and a taco-eating contest with your Bar Crawl LIVE wristband. If you have an April or May birthday, message on Instagram for a free birthday ticket (while supplies last). Book early and prepare for the ultimate fiesta in Greektown with live entertainment, unbeatable deals, and nonstop party energy.
Royal Oak Tequila Fest
- What: Royal Oak Tequila Fest
- When: Saturday, May 3, 2025, from 6 to 10 p.m.
- Where: Royal Oak Farmers Market, 316 E. Eleven Mile Road, Royal Oak
- Cost: $34 to $69
Discover the refined side of tequila at the Royal Oak Tequila Fest. Held at the Royal Oak Farmers Market, this lively celebration offers over 100 tequilas, mezcals, and handcrafted cocktails — from smooth sippers to bold infusions. Taste your way through premium and ultrapremium selections, enjoy flavorful tequila liqueurs, and indulge in creative margaritas. Local taco trucks will serve mouthwatering tacos and Mexican bites to pair perfectly with your pour. Whether you're a connoisseur or just curious, this is your chance to savor agave spirits in a fun, social setting.
Other Events
Here are a few more standout events happening around Detroit during the first weekend of May. From live music to wine tasting, there's something for everyone to enjoy:
- Durand Bernarr with Shae Universe: Saturday, May 3, 2025, at 7 p.m. at The Majestic Theatre Center, 4140 Woodward Ave., Detroit
- Beach Bunny — "The Tunnel Vision Tour": Friday, May 2, 2025, at 7 p.m. at Saint Andrews Detroit, 431 E. Congress St., Detroit
- UNCORKED: Detroit Wine Fest: Saturday, May 3, 2025, from 7 to 11 p.m. at Michigan Science Center, 5020 John R. St., Detroit