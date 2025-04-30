KAJY Law Turns ‘Bring Your Kid to Work Day’ Into a Mission to Give Back

April 24th was “Bring Your Kid to Work Day” — and instead of letting the kids just hang out and spin in chairs all afternoon, the crew at KAJY Law decided to make it count.

15 kids joined their parents at the office, and under the guidance of managing partner Lawrence K., they got to work packing 200 care kits for families at Children’s Hospital of Michigan — something a little more meaningful than just sitting in on meetings.

If you’ve ever had a child rushed to the hospital, you know the first 24 hours are chaotic. Parents are unprepared. Siblings are confused. It’s a tough scene.

So these kids stepped up.

For the parents:

Each bag included basics like toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, Kleenex, a pen, playing cards, and a notebook — small things, but when you’re suddenly spending the night in a hospital, they matter.

For the kids:

The team packed toothbrushes, toothpaste, a keychain, Chapstick, Play-Doh, a coloring book, a notebook, crayons, and colored pencils — a bit of comfort and distraction for the siblings who are often stuck waiting in the middle of it all.

All the kits are being delivered to Children’s Hospital this Friday at 1 p.m.

No big press release. No media circus. Just a group of kids doing something kind — and learning what it means to show up for people when it matters.