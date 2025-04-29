Piggy D on Alice Cooper, His Massive T-Shirt Collection, and Old-School Rock and Horror

By Meltdown | 101 WRIF – Detroit’s Rock Station

Alright — here’s Part 2 of my chat with Piggy D.

If you missed Part 1, we covered touring with Manson, switching from guitar to bass, and why Michigan rocks harder than anywhere.

Now, we’re diving into Alice Cooper, old-school horror, and Piggy’s ridiculous t-shirt hoarding (his words, not mine).

KISS, Alice Cooper, and Growing Up Rock and Roll

Like a lot of us, Piggy’s first rock gods were KISS.

“I had an older brother who was into KISS,” he said. “I walked into his room and saw Gene Simmons on the wall behind this giant drum kit and thought, what the hell is going on here?”

But it was Alice Cooper who inspired a young Piggy..

“Seeing Alice at 14 changed my life,” Piggy said. “The next day, I started buying all the early records. I had to figure out how to be part of this world.”

And he did — big time.

Piggy ended up designing stage wardrobes for Alice’s band, co-writing songs, and recording an entire album that’s still locked away in a vault somewhere.

“That album is real,” Piggy said. “It’s honest Alice — talking about stuff that actually matters to him, wrapped in that signature dark humor.”

Monsters, Horror Flicks, and Metal and Monsters

Piggy also talked about his Metal and Monsters series — which was basically a love letter to growing up in the ‘80s.

“We wanted to capture that feeling of everyone rallying around a new Metallica album or a Friday the 13th movie,” he said. “That sense of community — that’s what we were chasing.”

And when it comes to horror, Piggy’s still a fan.

He gave a shoutout to The Substance, calling it “thought-provoking and brutal in the best ways.”

“I don’t really like mindless gore,” he admitted. “But when a horror movie has something real to say? Man, that hits.”

The T-Shirt King

When it comes to collectibles, Piggy might be one of the best (or worst?) depending how you look at it.

“I have over 1,000 vintage t-shirts,” he said. “I still have my first Jaws shirt from 1977 when I was two.”

He’s collected everything from childhood Star Wars stuff to rare one-off shirts made for Alice Cooper tours.

“Of what use is it? I don’t know yet,” he laughed. “Maybe it’ll end up being a reference book someday.”

Rapid Fire Round

Had some fun with quick questions from Piggy’s friend Ash Costelo from New Year's Day:

Rocky Horror character? “Frankenfurter, no question.”

“Frankenfurter, no question.” Favorite obscure cartoon? “Quackbusters. If you know, you know.”

“Quackbusters. If you know, you know.” Worst music on the tour truck? “I probably tortured everyone with early Goo Goo Dolls.”

And as for The Thing — the famous roadside attraction — Piggy wouldn’t spill the beans.

“If I told you, I’d ruin it for everyone!” 😂

Piggy D — monster on bass, vintage t-shirt hoarder, Alice Cooper collaborator, and all-around solid dude.