Lzzy Hale on Being the Only Woman in the Lineup of the Final Black Sabbath Show

If you're a rock fan with a pulse, then you likely know about "Back to the Beginning," the July 5 all-star concert event where Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath will perform one last time. Nearly every big name in hard rock and metal is booked to perform at the show, including Halestorm.



With the inclusion of Halestorm, this means that lead singer Lzzy Hale is the only announced woman on the bill. She reflected on the honor in a new interview, saying, "I was talking to my friends Taylor Momsen and Amy Lee and Maria Brink and all of my sisters in this genre, and they're all so proud of me."



She continued, "And I said, ‘Hey, girls, I’m carrying you with me. You’re gonna be there in spirit. I’m gonna make you girls so proud.’ And so it’s this beautiful event that everyone gets to look forward to. I’m so glad they’re doing it."

What to Expect at the Final Black Sabbath Show

As previously reported, the original Black Sabbath lineup of Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward will reunite and headline the all-day concert "Back to the Beginning." Taking place on July 5 in Birmingham, England, the show will be the first time in 20 years that the original Sabbath lineup performs together, and it will mark the final performance from Ozzy and Black Sabbath.



In addition to Sabbath, other giants of the metal and hard rock world booked for the show include Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Tool, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Alice in Chains, Halestorm, Lamb of God, Anthrax, Mastodon, and Rival Sons.



Also listed on the bill providing "additional performances" are Andrew Watt, Billy Corgan, Chad Smith Dave Ellefson, David Draiman, Fred Durst, Lzzy Hale, Jake E Lee, Jonathan Davis, KK Downing, Mike Bordin, Papa V Perpetua, Rudy Sarzo, Sammy Hagar, Sleep Token ii, Tom Morello, Vernon Reid, Whitfield Crane, Wolfgang Van Halen, and Zakk Wylde. Actor and known metalhead Jason Momoa will serve as the host for the show.