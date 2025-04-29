Fit For A King Drops “No Tomorrow” Single, Announces Spring Tour with Killswitch Engage

Fit For A King just released "No Tomorrow," their first track of 2025. The band will hit the road this spring with Killswitch Engage for six shows.

"This song is about love and tragedy. A couple is experiencing the end of the world together. But instead of living through it in fear, they choose to enjoy their last moments enjoying each other and celebrating what they had," said Ryan Kirby to Metal Underground.

Co-directors Josh Hart and Garrett Drake crafted a striking video that captures the raw essence of time slipping away. Dark scenes mix with bright moments, matching the song's stark message.

This marks the band's eighth studio release. Work on the tracks started back in fall 2024, with the band pushing their sound in bold new ways.

Starting May 10, the band storms Indianapolis at the Egyptian Room. They'll blast through the South, with stops in Memphis, New Orleans, and more cities before wrapping up.

Metal giants Shadows Fall join the lineup, with Boundaries adding their fierce sound to the mix. The final show hits The Dome in Virginia Beach on May 18.