Make Mother’s Day Rock!

In celebration of Mother’s Day on May 11th, and we want to make this day ROCK for all the moms in the Motor City!!

SHOW US A PHOTO OF YOUR MOM ROCKIN'

Do you have a “Rockin’ Mom” in your life?!? We want to hear about her!! Below you can Upload a photo of her out at a concerts or parties, at work, and even at home…wherever she’s rocks! Let us know her name and leave her a message for Mother’s Day…we might give her a shout out on Mother’s Day weekend. Plus uploading a photo will put you in the running to win a $100 Gift Card to Ace Diamond Jewelers in Dearborn.

YOU COULD WIN THE GRAND PRIZE

And everyone that shares their rockin’ mom will also be in the running for the grand prize for Mother’s Day! One person will win:

A One Carat D Color VS1 Clarity Diamond Pendant from Ace Diamond Jewelers in Dearborn



And a $100 VISA Gift Card from Play Gun Lake Casino & Sportsbook to take care of your mom for Mother’s Day

Marusak's Ace Diamond Jewelers, Michigan's Engagement Ring Center. Where Michigan get's engaged.

SUBMIT A PHOTO FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN