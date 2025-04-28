Baroness: Win Tickets Here
Baroness May 17 | The Magic Stick for a show Click here for tickets Baroness will bring their “Red & Blue Tour” to The Magic Stick for a show on…
Baroness
May 17 | The Magic Stick for a show
Click here for tickets
Baroness will bring their “Red & Blue Tour” to The Magic Stick for a show on May 17. Tickets are still available, and we have your chance to win your way in!
Below you can enter to win tickets to check out Baroness when they hit the stage at The Magic Stick for FREE on The Riff!
ENTER FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN
Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am, April 28 and 11:59pm, May 11 by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on May 12 and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets Baroness on May 17. A maximum of Three (3) prizes to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.