Motor City Riffs 04/27/2025

Motor City Riffs 04/27/2025

Nathan Franklin
Motor City Riffs

Check out the latest playlist for Sunday nights edition of Motor City Riffs. Listen to all the Michigan made bands and artists who let us play their music!

We played great music this weekend from some of the best up-and-coming bands from Metro Detroit on Motor City Riffs! It was an excellent playlist; hopefully, we will keep getting amazing submissions!

Remember to tune in every Sunday from 9 to 10 p.m. on 101 WRIF to catch Motor City Riffs. We love supporting our local bands.

Motor City Riffs On 101 WRIF

Are you in a local band? Would you like your local band's music played on the radio? Better yet, on The Riff? To submit your band, send us an MP3 of one of your songs that you'd like to be played! Send that MP3 to MCR@wrif.com!

In return, we only ask that your music be radio-friendly and swearing-free. Now, I don't think that's asking for too much! So, take the time to edit or censor any swearing out of your music before you send it over. If it swears, it will not be played.

Motor City Riffs

We're looking forward to hearing your stuff! Motor City Riffs has featured bands from across Michigan and some from Ontario! We've had bands that have never played a public set and bands that are selling out shows! You're never too big or too small for Motor City Riffs.

Did you miss this week's show? Well, you missed a good one! However, don't worry! You can check out the playlist from last week below, featuring all the bands played along with which song. That way, we've got you covered if you hear something you liked but don't know who or what it was. Check out the playlist from April 27th below! Thanks for rocking with WRIF!

The Slow Dark - Be My Alibi

Imminent Sonic Destruction - No one

The Lion Within - The Haunted

Tension Splash - Scared

Detroit Trouble - Time Machine

The 3148s! - Cabin Fever

Closer to Zer0 - Crack the Window

A Mighty Fine Mess - The Reason

A Mighty Fine Mess - Black Eye

Beyond Static - Hey There Mister

For previous shows, click here!

Nathan FranklinEditor
