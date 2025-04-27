Motor City Riffs 04/27/2025
We played great music this weekend from some of the best up-and-coming bands from Metro Detroit on Motor City Riffs! It was an excellent playlist; hopefully, we will keep getting…
We played great music this weekend from some of the best up-and-coming bands from Metro Detroit on Motor City Riffs! It was an excellent playlist; hopefully, we will keep getting amazing submissions!
Remember to tune in every Sunday from 9 to 10 p.m. on 101 WRIF to catch Motor City Riffs. We love supporting our local bands.
Motor City Riffs On 101 WRIF
Are you in a local band? Would you like your local band's music played on the radio? Better yet, on The Riff? To submit your band, send us an MP3 of one of your songs that you'd like to be played! Send that MP3 to MCR@wrif.com!
In return, we only ask that your music be radio-friendly and swearing-free. Now, I don't think that's asking for too much! So, take the time to edit or censor any swearing out of your music before you send it over. If it swears, it will not be played.
We're looking forward to hearing your stuff! Motor City Riffs has featured bands from across Michigan and some from Ontario! We've had bands that have never played a public set and bands that are selling out shows! You're never too big or too small for Motor City Riffs.
Did you miss this week's show? Well, you missed a good one! However, don't worry! You can check out the playlist from last week below, featuring all the bands played along with which song. That way, we've got you covered if you hear something you liked but don't know who or what it was. Check out the playlist from April 27th below! Thanks for rocking with WRIF!
The Slow Dark - Be My Alibi
Imminent Sonic Destruction - No one
The Lion Within - The Haunted
Tension Splash - Scared
Detroit Trouble - Time Machine
The 3148s! - Cabin Fever
Closer to Zer0 - Crack the Window
A Mighty Fine Mess - The Reason
Beyond Static - Hey There Mister
For previous shows, click here!