Contests
LISTEN LIVE

For Those About To Rock…This Is For YOU!

AC/DC is taking over The Motor City when they come to Ford Field on April 30!  If you’re a fan, then you need to check out the AC/DC High Voltage…

Doug Warner
acdc

AC/DC is taking over The Motor City when they come to Ford Field on April 30!  If you’re a fan, then you need to check out the AC/DC High Voltage Pop Up Store.  The store will have exclusive limited edition merchandise, including vinyl re-releases of High Voltage and T.N.T.  Plus it will feature memorabilia from the band, past tours, and more. 

The store will be on Woodward between Grand River and John R downtown and will only be around for two days.  Check it out on Tuesday, April 29 from Noon to 10pm and Wednesday, April 30 from 11am to 5pm.  And The Riff wants to hook you up in the High Voltage Pop Up.  Below you can enter to win a $100 Gift Card to use at the store and get geared up for AC/DC!

Follow the pop up on Instagram

ENTER FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 1:00pm, April 25 and 12:00pm, April 28 by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form.  Station will randomly select winner(s) on April 28 and upon verification, will receive One (1) $100 Gift Card for the AC/DC High Voltage Pop Up.  A maximum of Two (2) prizes to be awarded through online giveaway.  You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

AC/DC
Doug WarnerWeb Designer
Related Stories
AEW
UncategorizedTwo Nights Of AEW: Win Tickets HereDoug Warner
obituary
ContestsObituary: Win With Midnight MetalDoug Warner
melvins
ContestsMelvins: Win With The RiffDoug Warner
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect