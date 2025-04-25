10 Dates from Movies Everyone Should Know

Throughout movie history, various dates within them have taken on special meaning thanks to pop culture.

Some dates had crucial roles in the plots of films and helped provide an overall setting. Other dates have become unique one-liners that have become part of the general lexicon. If you're a fan of Mean Girls, there's a specific date you associate with the movie, and it's not its release date. The same can be applied to Back to the Future, The Breakfast Club, Empire Records, Miss Congeniality and more.

From the funny to the frightening, here are ten dates from movies everyone should know.

April 25 (Miss Congeniality)

Honestly, Miss Rhode Island isn't wrong. All you really need is a light jacket. Depending on where you live, you may not even need the jacket! What a perfect date, indeed!



July 4, 1996 (Independence Day)

"Perhaps, it's fate today is the fourth of July, and you will once again be fighting for our freedom." Independence Day is so delightfully over the top, and this scene below perfectly encapsulates its melodrama.



August 29, 1997 (Terminator 2: Judgement Day)

"On August 29, 1997, it's gonna feel pretty f---ing real to you too!" A very dark scene, but on the plus side, there wasn't an apocalypse in reality. So, yay?



October 3 (Mean Girls)

This is a truly momentous date in all of cinema. October 3 is now unofficially called #MeanGirlsDay across all of social media.



November 5, 1955 (Back to the Future)

A true red-letter date, indeed. Even if you aren't a Back to the Future superfan, you're still at least aware of the importance of November 5, 1955



December 25, 1985 (Rocky IV)

AKA: The day Rocky Balboa ended the Cold War. [Cues John Cafferty's "Hearts on Fire."] In all seriousness, though, did anyone else find it weird Rocky and Adrian didn't bring their son to Russia for the fight?



December 24, 1988 (Die Hard)

[Insert "Die Hard is a Christmas movie" rant here.] Again, in all seriousness, it's hard to imagine action film history without this classic, regardless of where you fall in the Christmas film debate.



February 14, 2016 (Ghostbusters II)

"Valentine's Day. Bummer." Side note: Hey, the world didn't end! How about that for a silver lining?!



March 24, 1984 (The Breakfast Club)

On this fateful day, a brain, an athlete, a basket case, a princess and a criminal served detention. Teen films were never the same. We'll never forget about this John Hughes gem.



April 8 (Empire Records)