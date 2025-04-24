Papa Roach Rocks WRIF Studios with Emotional, Stripped-Down Riff Session

Papa Roach stopped by the WRIF Studios for an unforgettable Riff Session, and let’s just say… it hit different. Jacoby Shaddix, Jerry Horton, and Anthony Esperance rolled in fresh off their European tour and gave us a raw, acoustic set packed with soul, grit, and a whole lot of heart.
They debuted the acoustic version of their new single “Even If It Kills Me”—a track Jacoby says feels “cinematic” and “John Wick meets Kobe Dick.” It’s also the track behind their new action-packed music video, which he revealed cost nearly half a million bucks to shoot. “We wanted to go big,” Jacoby said. “It’s like a four-minute action movie.”
The session also included a powerful performance of “Scars” and, of course, an acoustic nod to the anthem that started it all—“Last Resort.”
On-stage, Jacoby opened up about everything from fatherhood to emotional healing, sharing a heartfelt story about a conversation with his son Jagger. “These talks with him… they heal the broken kid inside of me,” he said. “It’s part of my process too.”
Oh—and let’s not forget: they’re officially claiming a new genre.
“We ain’t baddiecore… we’re Daddycore,” Jacoby joked. “Get into it!”
Catch Papa Roach headlining Pine Knob this September for the first time ever—part of their Rise of the Roach tour. This one’s gonna be special.
🎥 Watch the full Riff Session below and relive every gritty, honest, acoustic moment.
17:58 - "Leave a Light On (Talk Away the Dark)"
24:34 - "Last Resort"" />