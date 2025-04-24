New Music Breakdown: Ghost, Alice Cooper, Billy Idol, and Jonathan Davis Drop Big Releases

By Jade | 101 WRIF – Detroit’s Rock Station

Hey, Motor City, it’s your rock sister Jade with this week’s New Music Breakdown—and it’s packed with legends, loudness, and a little love for your furry friends. Let’s get into it.

Ghost Drops “Peace Field” Ahead of New Album ‘Skeletá’

Ghost is cranking the hype machine with another taste of their upcoming album Skeletá. The latest single, “Peace Field,” is out now, and fans are comparing it to… wait for it… Journey. Yeah, it’s got that kind of melodic flair—but still wrapped in Ghost’s signature eerie vibe.

The full album drops tomorrow, and they’re bringing the haunting to Little Caesars Arena on July 24th.

Alice Cooper Reunites the Original Band for ‘The Revenge of Alice Cooper’

This one’s wild: for the first time in over 50 years, the original Alice Cooper lineup is back with a new album dropping July 25th. The first single, “Black Mamba,” is online now and features none other than Robby Krieger of The Doors on guitar.

Alice is rolling into Pine Knob on October 2nd, and yes—he’s closing the show. Don’t sleep on this one.

Jonathan Davis of Korn Launches ‘Freak on a Leash’ Pet Line

Jonathan Davis is taking nu-metal to the dog park. He’s teamed up with designer Ashton Michael to launch Freak on a Leash, a luxury pet collection filled with plush toys, edgy collars, and rebellious accessories.

Even cooler? A portion of the proceeds go to Pup Culture Rescue, a nonprofit based in California. Total win for rock fans and their four-legged freaks.

Billy Idol & Avril Lavigne Join Forces on “Stream 77”

Billy Idol is back—and he’s bringing Avril Lavigne along for the ride. Their new collab “Stream 77” is out now, and it’s off Billy’s upcoming album Dream Into It, dropping tomorrow.

He’s also hitting Pine Knob with Joan Jett on August 28th—a double bill of punk rock royalty you won’t want to miss.