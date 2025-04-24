How Far $100 Gets You in Michigan in 2025

There was a time when $100 could buy someone pretty much anything they wanted. Okay, maybe that is a stretch, but it's a given that $100 just doesn't have the purchasing power that it did in the past. But, hardly anyone would turn down an extra $100, because it's still a nice chunk of change. If you've ever wondered how far $100 will get you, it actually varies per state, since each state in the U.S. has a different cost of living. It's fascinating to see where Michigan lands.

How Much $100 Gets You in the U.S.

The experts at GoBankingRates have put together a feature about how far $100 gets you in every state. As for methodology, GoBankingRates used data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Affairs, the Bureau of Labor Statistics and Zillow. "This data can greatly impact your quality of life and help you consider where you might like to settle," GoBankingRates states in the feature. "You might be able to live comfortably in one state on a certain salary, but struggle to make ends meet with the same paycheck in another."

Let's get to Michigan. According to the numbers, in Michigan, the real value of $100 is currently $105.82. So, we're much better off than some other states. Do you agree? Reach out to me and let me know. Also, the study notes that the median household income in the state is currently $71,149.