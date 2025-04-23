MCR Interviews The Lion Within

Check out the latest playlist for Sunday nights edition of Motor City Riffs. Listen to all the Michigan made bands and artists who let us play their music!

Motor City Riffs had the honor of getting together with Jason Caine and Jerri Allen of the great local rock band The Lion Within. We of course talked music, shows and inspiration for doing the great things they do.

Most recently the Lion Within headlined the Michigan Mayhem 2025 festival on April 11th at Diesel Concert Detroit on 23-mile road in Chesterfield. That show was an awesome success for Jason and the guys!

The Lion Within Upcoming Shows

The Lion Within have a busy 2025 summer and fall concert season. With more than 8 venues already booked so far, fans get plenty of chances to see this hard-hitting grunge band on stage this year. Their next show is right around the corner on April 26th at the Corktown Music Festival right here in Detroit. Looking ahead to May 30th, fans can catch the Lion Within live at the Token Lounge in Westland with Enemy of Fate as well! For a full look at the bands 2025 show schedule click here.

Inspiration

Growing up with so many legendary bands in existence certainly leaves an impression with any musical group. This is certainly true within the rock music community as well. While it would be untrue to say that The Lion Within copied or styled anything off another band. It’s only natural for people to make comparisons! This group has a super unique sound, story and energy that they provide the listener with.

The Lion Within is almost like Avenged Sevenfold meets Stone Temple Pilots, meets Megadeth. As you can imagine, this makes this group incredibly well-balanced and absolutely worth a listen. Be sure to check out the band at the Corktown Music Festival on April 26th and on Sunday Nights as part of 101 WRIF’s Motor City Riffs local rock show!