Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Brian May Pays Tribute to Roy Thomas Baker

Queen guitarist Brian May has shared a tribute honoring Roy Thomas Baker, the famed producer whose April 12 passing at age 78 made headlines in the rock world yesterday (April…

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Sir Brian May attends the "Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration", Andrea Bocelli celebrates his 30th anniversary in music with three star-studded concerts at Teatro Del Silenzio on July 19, 2024 in Lajatico, Italy; Roy Thomas Baker at the 9th Annual Grammy Producers Soundtable at the 2002 NAMM Convention at the Anaheim Marriott, Anaheim, Ca. Saturday, Jan. 19, 2002.
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Mercury Studios; Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Queen guitarist Brian May has shared a tribute honoring Roy Thomas Baker, the famed producer whose April 12 passing at age 78 made headlines in the rock world yesterday (April 22).

Of Baker's many credits, his most iconic came from his work with Queen. He has producer credits on the legendary band's first five albums: 1973's Queen, 1974's Queen II and Sheer Heart Attack, 1975's A Night at the Opera, and 1976's A Day at the Races.

May took to Instagram and shared a series of photos of Baker, along with a lengthy caption, which began, "Very sad to hear of the passing of Roy Thomas Baker. Roy played a huge part in the production of so much Queen music in the early days. Photographs of Roy seem to be quite rare, but I was able to find these 3-D pictures of a trip that my then wife, Chrissy, and I made to visit Roy and his wife, Barbara, in their cottage in Norfolk."

He continues about the series of photos, "It must have been 1973. We went strawberry picking, and, as you can see, Roy was interested in the stereoscopic process, posing in a pile of wood for stereoscopic effect! I took the tennis picture at Ridge Farm, on a day when we were visited by some Japanese journalists from *Music Life* magazine."

May concluded, " ... Roy's production contribution along with Mike Stone's engineering for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' will never be forgotten. I regret slipping out of touch lately with Roy. I suppose life moves at such a pace these days that we imagine there will be plenty of time to rekindle a friendship, and then suddenly, one day, it's too late. Thank you, Roy for all the great work you did for us, and all the fun we had. Rest in Peace." 

Brian MayQueen
Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
Related Stories
Billy Idol Shares New Song Featuring Avril Lavigne
MusicBilly Idol Shares New Song Featuring Avril LavigneErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Fyre Festival Brand Now Becoming a Music Streaming Service
MusicFyre Festival Brand Now Becoming a Music Streaming ServiceErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
The Original Alice Cooper Band Returns With Venom: New Album Drops July 25
MusicThe Original Alice Cooper Band Returns With Venom: New Album Drops July 25Matt Christopherson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect