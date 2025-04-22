Contests
Melvins: Win With The Riff

Melvins and Naplam Death May 12 | Saint Andrew's Hall Click here for tickets Melvins and Naplam Death are hitting the stage at St. Andrews for a show together on…

Doug Warner
melvins

Melvins and Naplam Death
May 12 | Saint Andrew's Hall

Click here for tickets

Melvins and Naplam Death are hitting the stage at St. Andrews for a show together on May 12, and there are tickets still available.  And The Riff has your shot to win your way in

Below you can enter to win tickets to check out Melvins and Napalm Death for FREE on The Riff!

Enter for your chance to win

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am, April 21 and 11:59pm, May 4 by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form.  Station will randomly select winner(s) on May 5 and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets Melvins on May 12.  A maximum of Five (5) prizes to be awarded through online giveaway.  You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Melvins
Doug WarnerWeb Designer
About
Connect