Marilyn Manson: Last Shot To Win!

Marilyn Manson is taking over The Fillmore for a show on May 4, and the show is sold out. But you can still get in with The Riff!

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am, April 21 and 11:59pm, April 29, by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on April 30, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to Marilyn Manson on May 4. A maximum of Four (4) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway. A minimum of One (1) prize to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.