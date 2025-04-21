7 Days Of NASCAR Camping with Tubby’s!
The Firekeepers Casino 400 returns to the Michigan International Speedway from June 6th to 8th, and Tubby’s is hooking you up to party for Seven Days for the Triple Header NASCAR Weekend!!
You can enter to win a full week of Camping at MIS for you and three friends. If you win, you’ll score:
- Four Tickets to all three race days
- 7 Day RV Rental at the premium MISCAMPING.com Turn 2 Retreat with a full hook up campsite
- And the fridge will be stocked with Tubby’s Party Platters with subs, cookies, chips, and more to keep your party fueled for the week