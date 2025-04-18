Sammy Hagar Shares Sweet Tribute to Maynard James Keenan on His Birthday

Sammy Hagar and Maynard James Keenan seem like an unlikely rock friendship, but there's clearly a lot of love between the two singers. Proof of that was shared by the Red Rocker yesterday (April 17) on the Tool frontman's birthday.



Hagar took to Instagram and shared a photo of himself enjoying some wine with Keenan, who, similar to Hagar, has diversified his portfolio with Caduceus Cellars & Merkin Vineyards. The photo features a caption, which begins, "This pic is the first time I met #maynard @iamthebriefcase in #jerome at his bad ass tasting room/restaurant."



He continues, "I had no idea what kind of person I was going to meet for the first time, or what we had in common. But I was & still am a serious fan/admirer of all of his creative projects from the ground up, culinary, visionary, musical ect ect. of this Renaissance man in general."



Hagar concludes, "#happybirthday to this crazy #áries who's living up to his astrological , mystical, reputation. tonight, tomorrow and for the rest of our lives. I'm sure we will both be eating and drinking well. So today, in your honor: to what we will always do & the things we have in common."