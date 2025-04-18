Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Pop Evil Backstage Pass

Pop EvilMay 10 | The FillmoreClick here for tickets Pop Evil will take the stage at The Fillmore on May 10, and there are still tickets available for the show. …

Doug Warner
pop evil

Pop Evil
May 10 | The Fillmore
Click here for tickets

Pop Evil will take the stage at The Fillmore on May 10, and there are still tickets available for the show.  We have your final chances to win your way in! 

Be listening to win tickets instantly on the air and below is a bonus shot to score your tickets.  If you win you’ll also get passes to meet Pop Evil before the show, AND one grand prize winner will also score an autographed guitar!!

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am, April 18 and 11:59pm, May 5, by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form.  Station will randomly select winner(s) on May 6, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to Pop Evil on May 10 and One (1) Pair of Passes to meet Pop Evil at the show.  A maximum of Eight (8) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway.  A minimum of Two (2) prizes to be awarded through online giveaway.  One (1) Grand Prize Winner will be selected by random draw from all winners to receive a signed Pop Evil guitar.  You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Pop Evil
Doug WarnerWeb Designer
Related Stories
Machine Head
ContestsMachine Head: Win Your Tickets!Doug Warner
Baby Metal
ContestsBABYMETAL & Black Veil Brides: Win HereDoug Warner
Great Lakes Cigar Fest
ContestsGreat Lakes Cigar Festival: Win Tickets HereDoug Warner
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect