Creativity, Dedication Define Williamston Brewery’s Craft Beer

It may be from a small town with fewer than 4,000 people. But from these small-town roots comes a business defined by creativity and a dedication to quality.

Old Nation Brewing Co. of Williamston, east of Lansing, is celebrating 10 years of producing some of the state's finest craft beer.

Founded in 2015 by brewmaster Travis Fritts, head brewer Nate Rykse, and co-founder Rick Ghersi, Old Nation Brewing Co. blends premier brewing knowledge with decades of experience and skill.

According to a Detroit News report, Old Nation's Williamston facility can manufacture as many as 24,000 barrels a year. It typically averages about 18,000 annually.

Old Nation has become synonymous with its signature IPAs, including the year-round M-43 New England IPA. This brew takes on its flavor from Amarillo, Calypso, Citra, and Simcoe hops, along with Michigan water. The beer dates back almost to the brewery's founding and has gained the company its following.

The Old Nation team's innovation and determination are fueled by a steadfast spirit of independence and a desire to do things the way they should be done.

"We're the only brewery in the top five breweries in the state that doesn't have any assistance at all from anyone," said Fritts in an interview with The Detroit News. "It really is just the family and the people we opened with. It's just this crew of about 30 part-time workers and 15 full-time workers that have brought it to this. It's kind of like the old-school brewery."

Old Nation also contributes to charitable causes, including partnering with local schools to give kids rewards when they do well in their studies.

The brewery also operates a bar and restaurant that offers patrons the full family experience. Fritts' wife Camilla, who manages the facility, said providing a "made-from-scratch menu" gives customers a well-rounded experience.