WWE Brings ‘Raw’ to Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena on July 28

Listen up, WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) fans: WWE has announced its July 28 broadcast of "Monday Night Raw" is coming back to Detroit at Little Caesars Arena. The program will be the final version of "Raw" before one of WWE's signature events, SummerSlam, takes place in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Aug. 2-3.

According to a Detroit Free Press report, "Monday Night Raw" will be WWE's first event in Detroit this year. WWE previously visited Detroit on Dec. 30, stopping at Little Caesars Arena on its live holiday tour. That event, however, wasn't televised.

Detroit's last televised WWE event was a "Friday Night Smackdown" airing from Little Caesars Arena on April 12, 2024. This WWE Smackdown featured AJ Styles defeating Kevin Owens and Rey Mysterio in a controversial triple-threat match.