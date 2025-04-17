Things To Do in Detroit This Weekend: April 18-April 20

NAPA, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 15: Co-host Alton Brown attends a screening, Q&A and dinner for Netflix’s Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend hosted by Napa Valley Film Festival and the Culinary Institute of America at Copia on June 15, 2022 in Napa, California. (Photo by Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images for Netflix)

This weekend, Detroit, Michigan, features a diverse lineup of events and activities. Whether you're a resident or visiting from out of town, the area has something for everyone. From Cranbrook Academy of Art's annual Open Studios and the Cannabana 420 celebration to Alton Brown's live culinary show, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Additional concerts and performances complement a full weekend of entertainment throughout the region.

OPEN STUDIOS 2025

What: OPEN STUDIOS 2025

OPEN STUDIOS 2025 When: Saturday, April 19, 2025, from 1 to 5 p.m.

Saturday, April 19, 2025, from 1 to 5 p.m. Where: Cranbrook Academy of Art, 39221 Woodward Ave., Bloomfield Hills, Michigan

Cranbrook Academy of Art, 39221 Woodward Ave., Bloomfield Hills, Michigan Cost: Free

Cranbrook Academy of Art will host its annual OPEN STUDIOS event on Saturday, April 19, 2025. This is the only day of the year when the public can explore the private studio spaces of graduate student artists, with artwork available for purchase. Attendees will also receive free admission to the Cranbrook Art Museum and the Cranbrook Institute of Science, with food trucks, self-guided garden tours, and shuttle transportation available throughout campus.

Cannabana Music Festival: Sukihana Live Detroit (420)

What: Cannabana Music Festival: Sukihana Live Detroit (420)

Cannabana Music Festival: Sukihana Live Detroit (420) When: Saturday, April 19, 2025, from 2 to 9 p.m.

Saturday, April 19, 2025, from 2 to 9 p.m. Where: White Star Night Club/Club Fame, 84 E. Ferry St., Hamtramck, Michigan

White Star Night Club/Club Fame, 84 E. Ferry St., Hamtramck, Michigan Cost: Early Bird tickets start at $24.99

Cannabana Music Festival is coming to Detroit, bringing the largest indoor cannabis celebration to the city with live performances, specialty vendors, and multiple immersive experiences. The event is held across three floors with two stages and will feature national acts, including Sukihana, as well as food and drink specials and interactive activations. Sponsored by The Weed Bar, this high-energy fest promises an unforgettable experience — grab your tickets now.

Alton Brown Live: "Last Bite"

What: Alton Brown Live: "Last Bite"

Alton Brown Live: "Last Bite" When: Friday, April 18, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 6:30)

Friday, April 18, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 6:30) Where: Fox Theatre, 2211 Woodward Ave., Detroit

Fox Theatre, 2211 Woodward Ave., Detroit Cost: Check the official website or authorized sellers for up-to-date pricing

Alton Brown brings his signature wit and culinary creativity to the Fox Theatre on Friday, April 18, with " Alton Brown Live: Last Bite." Part of the 2024-25 Fox Theatre Series presented by Comerica Bank, this one-of-a-kind variety show features Brown's favorite culinary hacks, musical performances, and reflections on his decades-long career in food media. Known for "Good Eats," "Iron Chef America," and "Cutthroat Kitchen," Brown combines science, humor, and showmanship for an unforgettable night of food entertainment.

Other Events