New Rock Releases: Ghost, Halestorm, Dirty Honey & Buckcherry – New Music Breakdown

Ghost Drops New Single + Tour Buzz

Ghost just dropped another track from their upcoming album Skeletá, which is set to drop on April 25th. The new song, “Lachryma,” is out now along with a killer music video that you have to see.

Their Skeletour World Tour just kicked off overseas, and even though phones are banned from the show, fans are lighting up social media with reactions.

📅 Don’t forget: Ghost hits Little Caesars Arena on July 24th. Full concert info is at WRIF.com.

Halestorm Teases New Track

Halestorm fans, get ready! Their new single “Darkness Always Wins” drops on Tuesday, April 22nd. There’s already a teaser clip up on their Facebook page if you want a taste before the full release.

A new album is coming this year, but we don’t have a release date just yet. In the meantime, catch Halestorm live with Volbeat at Pine Knob on August 19th.

Dirty Honey Rocks Minecraft and Late Night

Throwback to 2019? Not exactly. Dirty Honey’s “When I’m Gone” is back in the spotlight thanks to its placement in the upcoming Minecraft movie.

The band also rocked Jimmy Kimmel Live earlier this week—check out that performance online.

And yes, they’re hitting the road with The Struts and rolling into The Fillmore on August 4th.

Buckcherry Keeps It Loud

Buckcherry is cranking it to 11—literally—with their 11th studio album, Roar Like Thunder, dropping on June 13th.

You can watch the lyric video for their latest single “Come On” now on YouTube.

Catch them live at District 142 in Wyandotte on July 24th, or at the Cherry Festival in Traverse City (seriously, where else would they be?).

