Great Marshmallow Drop to Launch from New Location in Oakland County

An Oakland County Easter tradition is getting a new location this year.

The Great Marshmallow Drop will move to Worden Park in Royal Oak on Friday, April 18. According to an Oakland County Parks news release shared with The Oakland Press, a helicopter will drop more than 15,000 marshmallows over a designated area of Worden Park, Lexington Boulevard, and Crooks Road. Children collect one marshmallow and submit it for a prize. Everyone who turns in a marshmallow receives a prize.

The event will include four marshmallow drop zones. Three will begin at 10 a.m.: ages 4 and younger, ages 5-7, and ages 8-12. A drop for those who need an American Sign Language interpreter will be available. A tent will also be set up with sensory regulation tools, such as noise-reducing headphones and fidget toys.

Due to the event's popularity, participants are encouraged to arrive early for parking. Pre-registration is not required.