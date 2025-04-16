Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Soraia’s ZouZou Mansour Talks Punk Rock, Sweden Sessions, and Joan Jett Love

By Meltdown | WRIF Detroit Catching up with ZouZou Mansour is always a good time—even if she’s sitting in front of a cement wall that makes her look like she’s…

Meltdown
ZouZou - Soraia

By Meltdown | WRIF Detroit

Catching up with ZouZou Mansour is always a good time—even if she’s sitting in front of a cement wall that makes her look like she’s doing time. “I’m locked in, Meltdown. I’m always feeling locked in,” she joked as we kicked off our conversation.

ZouZou and I go way back to their first run through Detroit when I showed them around town, including a legendary stop for Mexican food and a night at the Token Lounge. “That was some damn good food,” she laughed. “And I think you and Mike were talking sports a lot… Travis had that King Diamond shirt on, which everybody loved.”

They’re back at it again with tour dates lined up, including June 20 at the Lager House in Detroit and Motoblot Fest in Chicago on June 28. “We’re building a little Midwest tour around it,” she said. “We always play with bands we love.”

ZouZou and Soraia are also back out with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, and they’re not just opening—they’re part of the extended family. “They always give us a long set. Usually, as a support act, you get 20, maybe 25 minutes. They give us 45 all the time,” she said. “Joan always gives me this kind of nod like… ‘Keep going, girl.’”

I had to ask what Joan was like offstage. “She’s exactly what you see is what you get,” ZouZou told me. “She’s cool and she’s genuine. I told her she saved my life, and she just leaned back and said, ‘Aren’t you doing that now?’”

ZouZou and I swapped stories about horror movies, haunted places, and paranormal podcasts (we both love that stuff), but the real core of this chat was Soraia’s new EP, "Confessions from the Vena Cava."

“So Holy” is the first single and it’s a ripper—gritty, raw, and unapologetic. The band recorded in Sweden with legendary producer Tomas Skogsberg. “He said, ‘I hear a lot of punk kind of attitude in what you do. I want to capture more of that,’” she told me. “He didn’t change anything—he just added. He’s all about capturing who the band is.”

The whole experience was stripped down and honest. “We stayed on his property—it’s like a farmhouse. Very humble. We sat around a picnic table with coffee and talked music. It was perfect.”

The title of the EP came from, of all things, a trivia show. “The answer was ‘vena cava’—it’s the biggest vein in the body that reoxygenates blood. I thought, ‘That’s it.’ It felt like a metaphor. We’re reoxygenating our sound and trying to breathe something new into what we do.”

The band lineup includes ZouZou, Brianna, Travis, and Mike Jaffe. They sometimes bring in additional players for bigger shows—including a guitarist named Lars from Sweden. “If you’re recording overseas, you’ve gotta have someone named Lars,” I joked. She laughed, “It’s kind of mandatory!”

“Confessions from the Vena Cava” drops September 12, with new singles landing May 16 and August. They’ll be hitting the West Coast in July and Europe later this year.

If you’re into real, gritty rock ‘n roll with soul and sweat all over it, give Soraia a spin. As I said to wrap things up, “Anyone looking for a straight-ahead raw rock band—look no further.”

And yeah, I’ll probably post more dog pics for ZouZou soon, too.

Riff TVSoraiaTalkin' RockZouZou Mansour
MeltdownEditor
Meltdown started on the mighty WRIF on the evening of Halloween, 1995. Technically, his first on-air shift was the morning of November 1st. Moving to the Motor City from Buffalo, N.Y., he has built a career and family. Over his almost three-decade stint at RIFF, he's had the privilege to work with some of the biggest personalities in Detroit radio history. He boasts of being just the second-afternoon drive jock in the station's illustrious 53-year history. Along with his love for rock music and attending concerts, he's also an avid Harley-Davidson enthusiast and hockey player. He plays year-round and manages to squeeze in a few charity games throughout the year. Meltdown writes about the Detroit Red Wings, rock music, and Detroit concert venues.
Related Stories
Marc Labelle of Dirty Honey performs at The Forum on August 19, 2021 in Inglewood, California.
MusicDirty Honey Performs on ‘Kimmel’Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
The Who Fires Drummer Zak Starkey After 29 Years
MusicThe Who Fires Drummer Zak Starkey After 29 YearsErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Linkin Park Performing at UEFA Champions League Final
MusicLinkin Park Performing at UEFA Champions League FinalErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect