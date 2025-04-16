Jack White Rocks Detroit’s Masonic Temple During Two-Night Performance

Legendary rocker Jack White gave a crowd gathered at Detroit's Masonic Temple on Saturday night, April 5, something to be excited about. The hometown star kicked off a two-night performance at the historic venue in a two-hour concert that delivered unrestrained rock 'n' roll by a master performer.

White performed hits from his solo catalog and pieces from the White Stripes, White's "other-other" band the Raconteurs, and the Stooges. He fired up the stage with a resounding "I Wanna Be Your Dog" performance from the iconic Detroit rockers.

The concert marks White's first Detroit show since 2024. During that time, he performed as part of a star-studded lineup at the Michigan Central Station reopening concert in June, was present at Saint Andrew's Hall in August, and hit the stage with the Hentchmen at the Hamtramck Labor Day Festival in September.

Both of White's Masonic concerts on April 5 and 6 were part of a slate of dates connected with White's 2024 album "No Name."

Adam Graham of The Detroit News called the album a "ripsaw, back-to-basics affair that has him sounding like a trapped wolverine being freed from his cage."

During Saturday's performance, White called out references to several Detroit landmarks. He mentioned East Grand Boulevard, where "Broken Boy Soldier" was recorded during the song's intro, and referred to Detroit as "every place in a 50-mile radius" during "That's How I'm Feeling."

White, who is only three months away from his milestone 50th birthday, concluded a seven-song encore with "Seven Nation Army," which left attendees joining their voices in song.