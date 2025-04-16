Dirty Honey Performs on ‘Kimmel’

Dirty Honey rocked Jimmy Kimmel Live last night (April 15) where they performed "When I'm Gone."



The track is featured on the soundtrack for A Minecraft Movie, which has been crushing it at the box office. Per Box Office Mojo, the movie has made $557.6 million worldwide, with the domestic gross totaling $283.8 million.

"When I'm Gone" was first released in 2019 on the band's self-titled EP, so here's hoping this exposure will lead to more people discovering this fun, incredibly talented band.

Dirty Honey is hitting the road this summer with The Struts beginning on July 31 in Toronto. A full list of tour dates is below. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 18. Complete details are available at DirtyHoney.com.