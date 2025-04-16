Contests
Dirty Honey Performs on ‘Kimmel’

Dirty Honey rocked Jimmy Kimmel Live last night (April 15) where they performed “When I’m Gone.” The track is featured on the soundtrack for A Minecraft Movie, which has been…

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Marc Labelle of Dirty Honey performs at The Forum on August 19, 2021 in Inglewood, California.
The track is featured on the soundtrack for A Minecraft Movie, which has been crushing it at the box office. Per Box Office Mojo, the movie has made $557.6 million worldwide, with the domestic gross totaling $283.8 million.

"When I'm Gone" was first released in 2019 on the band's self-titled EP, so here's hoping this exposure will lead to more people discovering this fun, incredibly talented band.

Dirty Honey is hitting the road this summer with The Struts beginning on July 31 in Toronto. A full list of tour dates is below. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 18. Complete details are available at DirtyHoney.com.

The Struts/Dirty Honey - 2025 North American Tour Dates

7/31 - Toronto, ON*
8/2 - Boston, MA*
8/4 - Detroit, MI
8/5 - Cleveland, OH
8/6 - Columbus, OH
8/8 - Minneapolis, MN
8/9 - Chicago, IL
8/11 - Nashville, TN
8/12 - Charlotte, NC
8/13 - Virginia Beach, VA
8/15 - Hampton Beach, NH
8/16 - Waterloo, NY^
8/17 - Washington, DC
8/19 - Mckees Rocks, PA
8/20 - Bethlehem, PA
8/22 - New York, NY
8/23 - Philadelphia, PA
8/24 - Wilmington, NC
8/26 - Orlando, FL
8/27 - St. Petersburg, FL
8/29 - Atlanta, GA
8/30 - Chesterfield, MO
9/12 - Las Vegas, NV
9/13 - Sacramento, CA
9/14 - Stateline, NV
9/16 - Spokane, WA
9/18 - Seattle, WA
9/19 - Portland, OR
9/20 - Garden City, ID
9/22 - Salt Lake City, UT
9/23 - Denver, CO
9/25 - Houston, TX
9/26 - Dallas, TX
9/27 - San Antonio, TX#
9/28 - Austin, TX
9/30 - Albuquerque, NM

*King Falcon to replace Dirty Honey
^No Support/An Evening with The Dtruts
#Pistols At Dawn to replace Dirty Honey

Dirty Honey
Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
