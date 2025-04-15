6 Serial Killers and Their Shocking Documentaries

Scary movies seem to be an addiction worldwide, certainly in the United States. Why do the scariest movies do so well? For many, they give off a similar thrill to being on a huge rollercoaster. One thing that scary movies and shows about serial killers have in common is the danger. It’s exhilarating and surprising all at the same time. Others prefer feeling genuinely terrified as if their lives are truly in danger.

Regardless of why scary movie fans enjoy watching, there is no denying that there are some truly unique movies to see. Of course, the most terrifying film all tend to have a quality story, so much work goes into the process. Similar tactics are used in serial killer movies, but documentaries are scary even without the theater.

Goroda/ Getty Images

It’s crazy that there are so many different movie genres out there for every fan. Even more in-depth, the scary movie genre has several subcategories housed within. While these may not be the official labels, I would categorize all of the scariest movies under the following categories: slashers, psychological thrillers, found footage, supernatural/science fiction, and zombie movies.

What's even more intense than a scary movie though? True crime can be much more terrifying to watch than your average fictional horror film. The reason for this is due to the chilling reality that you are watching real events that actually occurred on your TV. Hearing tales of real-life monsters like Ted Bundy, John Wayne Gacy, or Jeffrey Dahmer sends a chill down your spine that fiction simply cannot replicate.

The Jeffrey Dahmer Files (2012)

There are a ton of movies and TV shows covering Jeffery Dahmer. I think this one may be the most interesting as it is nearly all archival footage and real-life interviews with the monster himself. It's one thing to hear about his crimes, it's another to hear him tell you about it.





“Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer” (2021)

The Night Stalker is an amazingly well-done documentary on the harrowing crimes of Richard Ramirez. The 2 lead detectives do an incredible job of telling the entire story of the Night Stalker who terrorized the Los Angeles area in the mid 1980's. Richard Ramirez was easily one of the most terrifying serial killers and this documentary is one the most well-made projects to date.

My Brother The Serial Killer (2012)



Clay Rogers tells this horrible story about his brother Glen. Glen is more famously known as the "Casanova Kiler". Glen was accused and convicted of numerous arsons and terrible murders in several different states. These gruesome crimes all took place in the 1990's. Something incredibly interesting about this documentary is that they even suggest Rogers to be a possible suspect in the O.J. Simpson murders of Ronald Goldman and Nicole Simpson.





“Albert Fish: In Sin He Found Salvation” (2007)



Albert Fish is easily one of if not the most twisted men to ever walk the Earth. It's only natural that the documentary about him is incredibly detailed and appalling all at the same time. He was truly a monster who committed 5 murders and countless other unspeakable crimes nearly 100 years ago. This is certainly a serial killer documentary that is worth a watch, if you can stomach it.

“The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea” (2021)

The chilling story of South Korea's deadliest serial killer. This is a worthy documentary to add to the list because it is not very commonly known or seen in the United States. There are serious similarities between the Raincoat killer and Jeffrey Dahmer. Yoo Young-Chui confessed to killing at least 26 people before he was sentenced to death back in 2004.

“The Shipman Files: A Very British Crime Story” (2020)