Machine Head: Win Your Tickets!

Machine Head
May 2 | The Fillmore
Click here for tickets
Machine Head along with In Flames, Lacuna Coil, and Unearth will be taking over The Fillmore for a show on May 2. Tickets for the show are still available, and The Riff’s Midnight Metal wants to hook you up!!
Below you can enter to win tickets to check out this show for free on us!
Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am, April 14 and 11:59pm, April 27 by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on April 28 and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets Machine Head on May 2. A minimum of Seven (7) prizes to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.