Great Lakes Cigar Festival: Win Tickets Here

If you’re a Cigar Lover, this is the event for you!! The first ever Great Lakes Cigar Festival hosted by Wild Bill’s Tobacco will be at the M1 Concourse on July 26. The festival will feature:
- Premium Cigars
- Live Music
- Food
- Exclusive Deals with Top Cigar Brands
- Whiskey and Bourbon Tastings
- And more!
VIP and General Admission tickets are available now, and this is your shot to check it out for free on The Riff. Below you can enter to win a pair of General Admission tickets to the festival!
Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am, April 14 and 11:59pm, April 27 by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on April 28 and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets the Great Lakes Cigar Festival on July 26. A minimum of Five (5) prizes to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 21 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.