Great Lakes Cigar Festival: Win Tickets Here

If you’re a Cigar Lover, this is the event for you!! The first ever Great Lakes Cigar Festival hosted by Wild Bill’s Tobacco will be at the M1 Concourse on July 26. The festival will feature:

Premium Cigars

Live Music

Food

Exclusive Deals with Top Cigar Brands

Whiskey and Bourbon Tastings

And more!

VIP and General Admission tickets are available now, and this is your shot to check it out for free on The Riff. Below you can enter to win a pair of General Admission tickets to the festival!