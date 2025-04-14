Filter: Win Tickets Here

Filter is coming to District 142 for a show on May 2, and tickets for the show are still available . And The Riff has your shot to go for FREE!!

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am, April 14 and 11:59pm, April 27, by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on April 28, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to Filter on May 2. A maximum of Five (5) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway. A minimum of Five (5) prizes to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 21 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.