This Day in Rock History: April 10

Whether it's the birth of a prominent musician, the release of a hit song, or an event that sent waves through the rock industry, April 10 has done its part in shaping the music genre you love. In fact, rock 'n' roll wouldn't be the inspiring genre it is today without some of the important happenings on April 10 of years past. Keep reading to learn more about what happened on this day in rock history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Many rock songs have come and gone over the years, but these hits and milestones from April 10 are some that made history:

1976: What would become one of the greatest-selling albums of all time, Frampton Comes Alive! by Peter Frampton, hit No.1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The album was at the top for 10 weeks and stayed on the chart for nearly two years.

What would become one of the greatest-selling albums of all time, Frampton Comes Alive! by Peter Frampton, hit No.1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The album was at the top for 10 weeks and stayed on the chart for nearly two years. 2019: Billie Eilish released her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? and went straight to the top of the U.K. Official Albums Chart. At 17 years old, this made Eilish the youngest female solo artist to accomplish this feat.

Cultural Milestones

The April 10 cultural events that really impacted the rock music industry were:

1956: On this historic day, Leo Fender patented the revolutionary and distinctive Stratocaster electric guitar. This iconic instrument quickly became integral to rock 'n' roll's rise to success.

On this historic day, Leo Fender patented the revolutionary and distinctive Stratocaster electric guitar. This iconic instrument quickly became integral to rock 'n' roll's rise to success. 1970: In a press release, Paul McCartney told the world he was leaving The Beatles due to personal and business differences and to spend more time with his family. His debut solo album accompanied the press statement.

Notable Recordings and Performances

In the 1980s, these April 10 recordings and performances helped guide rock 'n' roll to become what it is today:

1985: In Seattle, Washington, Madonna launched her first tour, called The Virgin Tour, to support her first and second albums, Madonna and Like a Virgin. The Beastie Boys, who weren't yet well-known, opened for the female rock star.

In Seattle, Washington, Madonna launched her first tour, called The Virgin Tour, to support her first and second albums, Madonna and Like a Virgin. The Beastie Boys, who weren't yet well-known, opened for the female rock star. 1989: The Cult released their fourth studio album, Sonic Temple. It peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard 200 chart and is considered the group's most successful album.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Without the following changes and challenges from April 10, your favorite rock music might not sound the same:

1962: Stuart Sutcliffe, original bassist for The Beatles, died of a brain hemorrhage at the age of 21. He had left the band in 1961 to study art in Hamburg, Germany, where he died.

Stuart Sutcliffe, original bassist for The Beatles, died of a brain hemorrhage at the age of 21. He had left the band in 1961 to study art in Hamburg, Germany, where he died. 2005: After a successful three-year run, MTV aired the final episode of the reality show The Osbournes in the U.K. The show followed the life of Ozzy Osbourne and his family and, at its peak, had eight million viewers.