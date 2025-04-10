Things To Do in Detroit This Weekend: April 11-April 13
Detroit's weekend lineup includes something for everyone, from thought-provoking stage performances to high-energy stand-up comedy and basketball action. Explore cultural events and live entertainment across the city.
Emilia
- What: Emilia
- When: 8 p.m. on Friday, April 11, 2025; 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 12, 2025; and 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 13, 2025 (additional dates available through April 19, 2025)
- Where: Hilberry Gateway, 4715 Cass Ave., Detroit, MI 48202
- Cost: $17 to $27
Emilia brings to life the remarkable story of Emilia Bassano, a pioneering poet and one of the earliest feminist voices of the Renaissance. Set in Elizabethan England, Morgan Lloyd Malcolm's play traces Emilia's struggle to find a voice in a world that wanted to silence her. The production is infused with humor, passion, and a bold challenge for equality. This powerful, uplifting piece of theater uncovers a hidden heroine and celebrates the continuing power of women's voices throughout history.
Nikki Glaser: "Alive and Unwell Tour"
- What: Comedian Nikki Glaser's "Alive and Unwell Tour"
- When: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Friday, April 11, 2025
- Where: Fisher Theatre, 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit, 48202
- Cost: $57.25 for the 7 p.m. show and $68.25 for the 9:30 p.m. show
Due to overwhelming demand, Nikki Glaser has extended her hit North American tour and added new dates, including a stop at Detroit's Fisher Theatre. Known for her brutally honest and fearless comedy, Glaser has enjoyed a breakout year, from her viral roast of Tom Brady to her Emmy-nominated Home Box Office special, "SOMEDAY YOU'LL DIE." With rave reviews and a growing fanbase, Glaser's extended tour promises more nights of sharp, side-splitting humor for audiences across the country.
Detroit Pistons vs. Milwaukee Bucks (Fan Appreciation Night)
- What: Detroit Pistons vs. Milwaukee Bucks (Fan Appreciation Night)
- When: 7 p.m. on Friday, April 11, 2025
- Where: Little Caesars Arena, 2645 Woodward Ave., Detroit, 48201
- Cost: Tickets start at $28
The Detroit Pistons will celebrate Fan Appreciation Night with an exciting matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. As a special thank-you to supporters, the first fans through the doors will receive exclusive fashion glasses, combining team spirit with a stylish edge. This game promises high-intensity action on the court and a festive atmosphere. It will surely be a memorable night for Pistons fans as the team wraps the season with appreciation and flair.
Other Events
This weekend, Detroit residents and visitors can enjoy performances by nationally known artists and explore community-driven gatherings, such as:
- Ani DiFranco: 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at Royal Oak Music Theatre, 318 W. 4th St., Royal Oak, MI 48067
- Katt Williams: "Heaven on Earth Tour": 8 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.) on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at Little Caesars Arena, 2645 Woodward Ave., Detroit, 48201
- All Things Detroit Day 2025:10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 13, 2025, at Eastern Market, 2934 Russell St., Detroit, 48207