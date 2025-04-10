New Music Breakdown with Jade: Green Day, Garbage, Turnstile & Metallica

By Jade | 101 WRIF – Everything That Rocks Detroit

What’s up, Detroit? It’s Jade here with your latest New Music Breakdown, and this week we’re diving into some major moves from rock icons and rising stars alike.

Green Day Drops Deluxe Album News

Green Day fans, rejoice! The band has announced a Deluxe Edition of their 14th studio album, Saviors, which is set to release on May 23rd.

The expanded album includes “Smash It Like Belushi,” a previously unreleased track that’s already streaming online. It’s loud, fast, and classic Green Day—go give it a spin!

Garbage is back with a brand-new song, “There’s No Future in Optimism,” from their upcoming album Let All That We Imagine Be The Light, due out May 30th.

You can also check out the visually striking music video online now.

📍 And yes—Garbage is headed to the Masonic Temple in Detroit on September 13th. Mark it down.

Turnstile Teases New Album

Hardcore breakout Turnstile just announced their new album Never Enough, dropping June 6th.

The band also released the title track and a self-directed music video, giving fans a glimpse of their ever-evolving style.

No full tour dates yet, but they’re hitting major festivals this summer—stay tuned.

Metallica Goes Cinematic

Metallica is heading to the big screen with Save My Life, a new film project that explores the massive impact the band has had on fans around the world.

While the movie isn’t finished yet, fans can catch a sneak peek at select theaters across the U.S. just in time for their M72 Tour. Rock, roll, and real stories—this one’s worth checking out.

That’s a wrap on this week’s New Music Breakdown! I’m Jade with 101 WRIF.

