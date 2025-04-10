Music, Macabre Comedy, Malandain Ballet Among Metro Detroit’s April Events

Group of diverse people socializing indoors. Smiling men and women, various ages, enjoying conversation. Casual gathering, friendly atmosphere, brick wall. Diverse group of people at social event.

Grab your calendars and schedule some time to attend several concerts, dance performances, and musical events this month in the Metro Detroit area. Below are several highlights from an event roundup curated by Hour Detroit magazine.

'Così Fan Tutte'

The Detroit Opera has creatively reimagined Mozart's opera "Così Fan Tutte" with artificial intelligence (AI) elements. In this 21st-century production, the opera's protagonist, Don Alfonso, uses AI to give life and love to his robotic inventions. He soon develops deeper spiritual relationships with his machines, leading Alfonso to ponder what it really means to be human.

Upcoming Dates: April 11 and 13; tickets start at $30

Location: Detroit Opera House, 1526 Broadway St., Detroit; detroitopera.org

Cranbrook Academy of Art's Graduate Degree Exhibition

During this annual art exhibition, guests can discover creative works by the Cranbrook Academy of Art's graduate-level students. The pieces in the exhibition reflect two years of studio studies by the graduates, representing disciplines ranging from architecture and art to design.

Upcoming Dates: April 6-May 4; no cost with general museum admission

Location: Cranbrook Art Museum, 39221 Woodward Ave., Bloomfield Hills; cranbrookartmuseum.org

Malandain Ballet Biarritz

Contemporary ballet company Malandain Ballet Biarritz will perform an original ballet production incorporating Vivaldi's "The Four Seasons" with works by Giovanni Antonio Guido.

Upcoming Dates: April 26-27; tickets start at $30

Location: Detroit Opera House, 1526 Broadway St., Detroit; detroitopera.org

Nikki Glaser

Fresh from hosting the 2025 Golden Globe Awards, comedian, actress, and television host Nikki Glaser will perform her "Alive and Unwell" tour at Detroit's Fisher Theatre. Glaser is known for her viral performance on Netflix's "The Roast of Tom Brady."

Upcoming Dates: April 11; tickets start at $100

Location: Fisher Theatre, 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit; broadwayindetroit.com

'The Addams Family'

America's favorite quirky family members star in this macabre Tony Award-nominated musical comedy. Wednesday Addams falls in love with her dream man, but now he must meet her family. What could happen next?

Upcoming Dates: April 22-27; tickets start at $30