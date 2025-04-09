Contests
LISTEN LIVE

The Weird Reason Why Perry Farrell Didn’t Want to Book Green Day for Lollapalooza ’94

Perry Farrell apparently had reservations about booking Green Day for the 1994 Lollapalooza tour. The festival founder’s reason why is not what you’d expect. In the new book LOLLAPALOOZA: The…

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs onstage during the FIREAID Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief at The Kia Forum on January 30, 2025 in Inglewood, California; Perry Farrell attends The Vulture Spot At Sundance Film Festival - Day 2 at The Vulture Spot on January 20, 2024 in Park City, Utah.
Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for FIREAID; Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Vulture

Perry Farrell apparently had reservations about booking Green Day for the 1994 Lollapalooza tour. The festival founder's reason why is not what you'd expect.

In the new book LOLLAPALOOZA: The Uncensored Story of Alternative Rock’s Wildest Festival, stage manager John Rubeli said (as transcribed by Consequence), "I can’t think of a single time that Perry pushed back or vetoed a band — except for Green Day. … He was like, ‘They’re a boy band. I don’t want to book a boy band.'”

Sure, Green Day was and still is a band with men in it, but most people wouldn't classify them as a "boy band."

Billie Joe Armstrong is featured in this new Lollapalooza book, and he called Farrell "a f---ing a--hole, straight up." (Yikes!) Armstrong noted that Green Day were asked to join the festival tour, and then, " ... All of a sudden, [Farrell] comes back in and he’s like, ‘I don’t want them on the bill.’ Apparently, he thought that we were a band that was put together by [record executive] Mo Ostin at Warner Bros.”

Armstrong added, "For us, it was really disappointing because Perry was someone that we really respected. I think that made us want to play [Lollapalooza] even more, actually, because we wanted to prove that he had his head very far up his own ass.”

Green Day would go on to dedicate a performance of "Chump" to Farrell on the Lolla tour, which the Jane's Addiction frontman didn't appreciate. Armstrong said he eventually met Farrell later on the tour, but the meeting was brief and involved a quick handshake. It seems as though neither party has buried the hatchet in the years since the 1994 tour.

In lighter festival news: Green Day is one of the headliners of this year's Coachella. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band is headlining night two of the festival, while Lady Gaga headlines night one and Post Malone headlines night three. Other rock acts confirmed for Coachella include The Original Misfits, Jimmy Eat World, Circle Jerks, Amyl and the Sniffers, The Prodigy, and Speed.

Coachella kicks off this weekend April 11-13 and the following weekend April 18-20.

Green DayPerry Farrell
Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
Related Stories
‘Metallica Saved My Life’: See Teaser Trailer to New Documentary
Music‘Metallica Saved My Life’: See Teaser Trailer to New DocumentaryErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Billy Idol and Drew Barrymore Talk About Partying Together in the ’80s
MusicBilly Idol and Drew Barrymore Talk About Partying Together in the ’80sErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
This Day in Rock History: April 9
MusicThis Day in Rock History: April 9
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect