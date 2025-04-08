ContestsEvents
Riff Fest 2025 – Win Tickets HERE!

Riff Fest is BACK and louder than ever—Breaking Benjamin and Three Days Grace are co-Riff Fest is BACK and louder than ever—Breaking Benjamin and Three Days Grace are co-headlining and…

Matt Christopherson

Riff Fest is BACK and louder than ever—Breaking Benjamin and Three Days Grace are co-Riff Fest is BACK and louder than ever—Breaking Benjamin and Three Days Grace are co-headlining and bringing full sets to Pine Knob on Saturday, September 20! Also joining the action: Return To Dust on the main stage, with even more bands coming to the Riff Fest Festival Stage.

Wanna Be There?

  • Tickets On Sale: Friday at 10AM
  • WRIF Presale: Thursday, April 10 from 10AM–11:59PM 👉 Use promo code: WRIF to score your tickets early! 🎫 Grab your tickets here

OR… GO FOR FREE!

We’re hooking you up with your shot to win Riff Fest tickets!

✅ Be listening to WRIF

✅ Scroll down and enter for a bonus chance to win right here

Get ready to rock Pine Knob this September with Breaking Benjamin, Three Days Grace, and The Riff.

Let’s make it LOUD.

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 10:00am, April 8 and 11:59pm, May 11, by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form.  Station will randomly select winner(s) on May 12, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to Riff Fest on September 20.  A maximum of Twenty (20) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway.  A minimum of One (1) prize to be awarded through online giveaway.  You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Matt ChristophersonEditor
Matt’s been in the media game his whole life. He kicked things off at WOVI, his high school station in Novi, MI, then hit the airwaves at Impact 89FM while at Michigan State. But after realizing he didn’t quite have the voice for radio, he made the jump to TV—spending 23 years working for CBS, FOX, and NEWSnet. Now, he’s come full circle, back in radio as Detroit’s Digital Program Director, making noise behind the scenes and keeping things running strong online.
