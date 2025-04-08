Riff Fest 2025 – Win Tickets HERE!

Riff Fest is BACK and louder than ever— Breaking Benjamin and Three Days Grace are co- Riff Fest is BACK and louder than ever— Breaking Benjamin and Three Days Grace are co-headlining and bringing full sets to Pine Knob on Saturday, September 20 ! Also joining the action: Return To Dust on the main stage, with even more bands coming to the Riff Fest Festival Stage .

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 10:00am, April 8 and 11:59pm, May 11, by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on May 12, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to Riff Fest on September 20. A maximum of Twenty (20) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway. A minimum of One (1) prize to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.