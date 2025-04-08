Detroit Pistons Clinch Playoffs; What Now?

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 18: Cade Cunningham #2 of the Detroit Pistons reacts as he draws a foul after dunking against Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena on December 18, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Detroit Pistons have flipped the entire script in the 2025 NBA season. With the 2025 team officially clinching a spot in the NBA Playoffs, this team has come an incredibly long way. Detroit has had a miserable run for the better part of a decade. From 2017 to 2023, the Pistons lost more games than any other NBA franchise. Before the long playoff drought, there was the "goin to work" Pistons.

The "Goin to work Pistons"

The “goin to work” Pistons took the city of Detroit by storm in the mid-2000s. The team was led by 5 talented starters, savvy veterans, hard-nosed defense, and an amazing head coach. What the team remarkably lacked was a superstar. Players like Ben Wallace, Richard Hamilton, Chauncey Billups, Tayshaun Prince, and Rasheed Wallace were amazing in the Pistons' system under coach Larry Brown.

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) AUBURN HILLS, MI - MAY 23: Ben Wallace #3 of the Pistons questions a call to referee Bennett Salvatore against the Miami Heat. in game one of the Eastern Conference Finals during the 2006 NBA Playoffs on May 23, 2006 at the Palace of Auburn Hills in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

While I have personally always been a diehard Pistons fan, it would be a bit of an exaggeration to call any of those five players a superstar. This team shocked the world by giving the widely favored Los Angeles Lakers the gentleman's sweep in 2004. The Pistons' upset finals victory over the Kobe and Shaq Lakers was one of the most amazing championships in NBA history.

The Blake Griffin Era

This title gets vastly overlooked by non-Detroit fans. One big reason for that is the lack of star power. The 2004 Pistons refused the pure superstar recipe and the league, and its fans did not approve. After that, the core eventually moved on and/or retired. The team went through periods of mediocrity. The big move of the 2010s was the acquisition of Blake Griffin. It was a flawed move by general management. While Griffin was still a great player, he was not the player Detroit needed then.

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Blake Griffin #23 of the Pistons celebrates a 133-132 overtime win over the Philadelphia 76ers at Little Caesars Arena on October 23, 2018 (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The team needed to be genuinely blown up, and general management required reassessment. After Blake Griffin departed Detroit, the team became the worst franchise in the league. It took many years to rebuild what they lost, but the organization has finally turned the corner, and the team is now flourishing.

Cade Cunningham's Pistons

Detroit is better when the Pistons, Lions, and the Detroit Tigers are good. I would also include the Red Wings, but they are currently struggling with their own rebuild. The Pistons now have several key guys who play a significant role in this team's success. Guys like Malik Beasley, Dennis Schröder, Tobias Harris, and Tim Hardaway Jr. have significantly contributed to the team this season. Their combination of being a strong veteran presence and still being valuable producers has been key this year.

The evolution of Cade Cunningham is perhaps the biggest reason the team has flourished. Under great coaching and strong general management, Cade has the supporting cast to do damage. That's precisely what he’s done this season and why Detroit is such an exciting team. Cade averages over 25 points per game and is 3rd in the NBA in assists per game with over 9. But what can this team do during playoff time?

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) AUBURN HILLS, MI - MARCH 09: Members of the Pistons Entertainment team during the Pistons team introductions prior to playing the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Palace of Auburn Hills on March 9, 2017 in Auburn Hills, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Detroit Pistons and the NBA Playoffs