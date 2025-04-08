ContestsEvents
Corey Taylor Covers Chappell Roan at Florida Horror Convention

Chappell Roan often boasts she’s “your favorite artist’s favorite artist.” Perhaps, that sentiment rings true for Corey Taylor. Recently, the Slipknot frontman appeared at Spookala, a horror convention in Tampa,…

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Corey Taylor performing on stage; Chappell Roan attends Valentino "Le meta-theatre des intimites" show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 09, 2025 in Paris, France.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Valentino

Chappell Roan often boasts she's "your favorite artist's favorite artist." Perhaps, that sentiment rings true for Corey Taylor.

Recently, the Slipknot frontman appeared at Spookala, a horror convention in Tampa, where he performed an acoustic set. Among the songs he performed was a cover of Roan's hit song "Pink Pony Club." TikTok user @a_cord_k94 captured the performance. In the caption, they thanked Taylor's wife, Alicia, "for making him play this."

The comment section was filled with lots of love for Taylor. One fan wrote, "The fact he learned the song specifically to make his wife happy is awesome." Another fan wrote, "Corey Taylor's covers are the male equivalent to Kelly Clarkson's covers. Everything he sings turns to gold..."

One of the most interesting comments read, "Now for Chappell to sing one of his songs." (This author thinks the pop star could tear up Stone Sour's "Song #3" or the Slipknot classic "Duality." Her voice has incredible range!)

Speaking of covers: Taylor and Bad Omens recently collaborated on a cover of the Kansas hit "Dust in the Wind." Released in February, the cover is featured on the soundtrack for Queen of the Ring, which tells the story of Mildred Burke, a trailblazing professional wrestler who was active from the 1930s through the 1950s.

