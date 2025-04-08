Bullet For My Valentine: Last Call To Win!

Bullet For My Valentine and Trivium will be at The Fillmore for a show together on April 27, and there are tickets still available. And this is also your LAST CALL to win with The Riff!

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am, April 7 and 11:59pm, April 21, by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on April 22, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to Trivium and Bullet For My Valentine on April 27. A maximum of Five (5) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway. A minimum of Two (2) prizes to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.