Cort Freeman
Woman carrying a shoplifter bag. Man Named Speedy Gonzalez Arrested For Shoplifting Spree Across North Georgia

Man Named Speedy Gonzalez Arrested For Shoplifting Spree Across North Georgia. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Leon Neal/Getty Images

A man named Speedy Gonzalez was arrested after a shoplifting spree across North Georgia. It's his legal name too!

While his name might be funny because of the cartoon character, his list of charges is certainly no laughing matter. Speedy Gonzalez is now facing several felony charges after a shoplifting spree that spanned across North Georgia. Police say he shoplifted more than $20K worth of merchandise from stores across the area. You can see his mugshot included in a video report by FOX 5 Atlanta on YouTube below.

Man Named Speedy Gonzalez Arrested For Shoplifting Spree

40-year-old Speedy Gonzalez was arrested after he was identified on surveillance footage at a Walmart. FOX 5 Atlanta reports he also executed some thefts at stores in Hall, Barrow, Gwinnett, Habersham, White, and Lumpkin counties.

FOX 5 Atlanta reports Speedy Gonzalez would take the items like nicotine products, diabetic test strips, and gum and put them into large containers like trash cans or mailboxes and then paid for the big items but not the stuff inside of them.

This isn't his first run-in with the law. He's no stranger to getting in trouble. He was also arrested back in 2020 for stealing checks from a mailbox and attempting to buy things with them at Home Depot, per FOX 5 Atlanta.

Cort FreemanWriter
